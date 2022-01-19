aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CFO Jill Marie Broadfoot Acquires 1,923 Shares

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CFO Jill Marie Broadfoot purchased 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,980.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $14,210,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,153 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $10,110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

