Auto (AUTO) One Day Volume Tops $2.50 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $512.50 or 0.01222473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auto has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

