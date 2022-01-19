AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.38.

AVB stock opened at $247.98 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

