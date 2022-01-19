AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of AvalonBay Communities worth $62,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $247.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $233.46. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

