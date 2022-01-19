Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 28080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Avivagen Company Profile (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.