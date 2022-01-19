Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,120 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,740 ($23.74) to GBX 1,120 ($15.28) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 1,112 ($15.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. Avon Rubber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 860 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,660 ($49.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £344.98 million and a PE ratio of -17.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,808.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.64%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Nick Keveth bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.83) per share, with a total value of £21,009 ($28,665.58). Insiders have bought a total of 2,257 shares of company stock worth $2,131,404 in the last three months.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

