Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWKNF opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.