Axe (AXE) Trading Up 51.8% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $124,740.12 and approximately $61,433.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.00402875 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.