Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 490,888 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $82,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

