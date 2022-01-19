Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 186,131 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

