Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 362,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

