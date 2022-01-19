BancorpSouth Bank Invests $205,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after acquiring an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.