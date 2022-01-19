Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699. Bank First has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $542.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bank First by 698.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

