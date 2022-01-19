Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Shares of BFC stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.56. The company has a market cap of $541.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank First by 96.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank First by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank First by 26.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

