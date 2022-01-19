Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.
Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 544,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,187. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
