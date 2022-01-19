Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 544,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,187. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

