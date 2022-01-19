Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.83

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$92.83 and last traded at C$92.81, with a volume of 124979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$92.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

