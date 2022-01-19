BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Position Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,457 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of BankUnited worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKU. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.