Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 1,047 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $367.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $383.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

