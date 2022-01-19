Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $516.72 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $380.64 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

