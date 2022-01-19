Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $43.75 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 410,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 265,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.73.

PG opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61. The company has a market cap of $382.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

