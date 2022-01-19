Barclays Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €61.10 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €61.10 ($69.43) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.40 ($75.45).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €66.01 ($75.01) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.03.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

