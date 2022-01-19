Barclays PLC Acquires 141,770 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,770 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.19% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

