Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Varonis Systems worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Varonis Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Varonis Systems by 45.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

