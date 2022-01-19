Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 6,561.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 67,186 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

