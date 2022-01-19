Barclays PLC Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Amundi acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,758,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.