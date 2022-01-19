Barclays PLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Horizon worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

