Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

