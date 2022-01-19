Barclays PLC Sells 178,012 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,012 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Hormel Foods worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

