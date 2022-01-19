Barclays PLC Sells 28,818 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,818 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.69. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.