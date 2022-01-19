Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 469 ($6.40) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AV. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.27).
LON:AV opened at GBX 443.30 ($6.05) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 406.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
