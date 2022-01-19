Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 469 ($6.40) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AV. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.27).

LON:AV opened at GBX 443.30 ($6.05) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 406.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,236.14). Also, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($215,036.16).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

