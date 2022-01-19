Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.51% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 124,688 shares of company stock worth $855,667 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

