Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.61

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.61 and last traded at C$4.61, with a volume of 1451748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTE shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.93.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.05.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

