Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 117.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after purchasing an additional 134,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,666,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,956,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

