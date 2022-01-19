Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.46) price target on shares of Loungers in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LON:LGRS opened at GBX 284 ($3.88) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 280.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 281.36. Loungers has a 52-week low of GBX 214 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.61 ($4.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £291.78 million and a PE ratio of -707.25.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

