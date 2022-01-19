Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.12) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350.38 ($4.78).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 286.30 ($3.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.42. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.45).

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($54,277.53). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.