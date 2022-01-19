BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.07

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $67.73, with a volume of 80394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.
BBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
