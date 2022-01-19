Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

BILI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. 3,365,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,774,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

