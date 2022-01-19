BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $285.93 Average PT from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.64.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $7.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -1.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in BioNTech by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

