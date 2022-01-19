BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $847.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.51 or 0.00497364 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 333,136,244 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

