BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,943,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.38% of The Ensign Group worth $594,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 169.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.