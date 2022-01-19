BlackRock Inc. Has $614.57 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.58% of Korn Ferry worth $614,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.