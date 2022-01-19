BlackRock Inc. Has $629.81 Million Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,683,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.10% of LivePerson worth $629,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

