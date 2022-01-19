BlackRock Inc. Has $655.65 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,575,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930,501 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.92% of AGNC Investment worth $655,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

