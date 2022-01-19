BlackRock Inc. Purchases 710,024 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.03% of Arconic worth $605,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 121.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

