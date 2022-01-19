BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.71% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $641,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,588,000 after purchasing an additional 341,708 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $7,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

NYSE NSA opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

