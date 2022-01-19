BlackRock Inc. Sells 48,402 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,005,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.78% of HealthEquity worth $583,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.