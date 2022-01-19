BLink Reaches Market Cap of $3.14 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. BLink has a market cap of $3.14 million and $104,207.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded up 90.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00052675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.