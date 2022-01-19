Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $269,315.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $269,315.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

