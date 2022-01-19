B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BMRRY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 42,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,714. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.0744 dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.84%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

