BMO Capital Markets Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Target Price to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

FVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.61.

Shares of FVI traded up C$0.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,572. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

